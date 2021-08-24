Tilda Swinton to narrate 'Goliath' VR project exploring mental illness

Oscar-winner Tilda Swinton is set to narrate a virtual reality experience, which will premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in September. According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Goliath: Playing With Reality', from U.K.-based Anagram Studios and Paris production company Floreal Films, will be a 25-minute animated VR experience.

It will be directed by Barry Gene Murphy and May Abdalla and will explore the weight of mental illness and in particular, schizophrenia, through dialogue and symbolic visuals. Swinton will voice the role of Echo, a character who spent years isolating in mental health institutions and now finds connections in multiplayer games. Echo will guide the user through the many different realities that exist within 'Goliath'.

"Goliath is an exploration of the places we choose to feel safe in, and what it means to experience someone else's reality," said the directors in a joint statement. They further added, "Through the use of VR technology, we immerse users in a world where things aren't as they seem in an effort to unpack our preconceptions and prejudices around mental health and the shame engendered by psychiatric disorders."

"Tilda brought an understanding and otherworldly gravitas that lifted the character of Echo and the experience out of the ordinary. We hope her collaboration brings new audiences to the medium and with it, a deeper awareness of the subject matter of Goliath," the statement concluded. Anagram Studios is known for 'The Collider' and 'Door in the Dark' and has been previously recognized for achievements in VR at Venice, as well as Tribeca Film Festival.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Goliath will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 1, before becoming available for the Oculus Quest store on September 9. (ANI)

