Babylon Berlin Season 4 requires ‘female input’, tad changes in plot

Babylon Berlin, a German-language drama based on the series of novels by Volker Kutscher is on the way to bring the fourth season. In January 2020, actress Liv Lisa Fries said that production is likely to begin on the fourth season in late 2020 or early 2021. Babylon Berlin Season 4 is based on the novel Goldstein, which is set in mid-1931.

Filming for Babylon Berlin Season 4 began in early 2021. Currently, the production is underway and they are working speedily, reported THR.

Recently, a German Tabloid Berliner Zeitung shared an image of the production team with their Nazi backdrops, old automobiles. Extras in SA costumes will appear again and again in different corners of the city. The city of Berlin looks like set in the 1930s.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 would cover two other aspects of the novel, i.e. Goldstein: Gereon Rath's third case and The Fatherland Files: Gereon Rath's fourth case, as noted by Qiez, the German magazine.

Tom Tykwer, Achim von Borries, and Hendrik Handloegten, the co-director of the previous seasons have already shared their plans to bring changes in the plot.

"We thought it was time for a bit of change and of course we are faster, and we wanted the female input. We hope if everything goes well to shoot next year again," said Henk Handloegten ."The next one which is called Goldstein, and that's the third book, will be our fourth season. That is a book that we will base a lot of storylines on," he added.

Babylon Berlin is set in Berlin during the later years of the Weimar Republic, beginning in 1929. It follows Gereon Rath, a police inspector on assignment from Cologne who is on a secret mission to dismantle an extortion ring, and Charlotte Ritter, police clerk by day, flapper by night, who aspires to become a police inspector.

The relationship between Gereon Rath and Charlotte Ritter (Liv Lisa Fries) would also show in the forthcoming season. Season 3 hinted about their future relationship with a kissing scene.

Babylon Berlin premiered on 13 October 2017 on Sky 1 with 16 episodes. Netflix picked Babylon Berlin and released the first two seasons in the U.S., Canada, and Australia. The second run of twelve episodes, officially known as Season 3, premiered on 24 January 2020 on Sky 1, and Babylon Berlin Season 4 is planned for 2021.

The German series Babylon Berlin Season 4 doesn't yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to get more updates on the German series.

