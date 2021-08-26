The Boys Season 3 to come with ‘hardest & biggest episode’ with more VFX

A lot of exciting information has been revealed on Eric Kripke-developed satirical superhero series 'The Boys'. Stephan Szpak-Fleet, the supervisor of VFX said that The Boys Season 3 will come with the "hardest and biggest episode" than before.

The visual effects in the previous seasons featured some interesting sequences, including the utilization of a fake whale carcass. Now, the team level up their visual effects game more advance in The Boys Season 3.

"It's the hardest and biggest episode we've had to do because there were so many powers among the inmates," says Stephan Szpak-Fleet.

The visual effects producer, Shalena Oxley-Butler stated that the VFX for The Boys Season 3 took about six months.

She said, "Some powers were written into the script; Stephan and I were like, 'What other powers can we have in here? What can we achieve and make it look awesome, and what's gonna give the fans all of those thrills that we're known for?'"

In another interview, Stephan Szpak-Fleet said, "We're ready to take things to a slightly raised level of reality and stupidity. But it always still serves and seems like part of our world. People are now smart enough to pierce through the eye candy. They still want something that attaches with them like on a soul level. That's what the real gold is."

Earlier this year, Eric Kripke confirmed The Boys Season 3 is officially doing "Herogasm." He wrote on his Reddit that The Boys Season 3 would come with a hardcore porn story. He shared an image of the sixth episode of Season 3 will include "Herogasm," the script written by Jessica Chou.

He also promises that the superhero series will be "something really special. And insane." Meanwhile, The Boys Season 3 is filming underway and is in the final stage. There is no official confirmation till date regarding the release date of The Boys Season 3. However, studying the present scenario and the previous record of release, the series might be out in the first half of 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates.

Also Read: Hanna Season 3 wrapped up filming, plot will have a twist