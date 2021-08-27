Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 156: Will Itadori pursue Hikari to help him in Culling Games?

The Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 156 is likely to be more interesting than the previous chapters. The Japanese manga is releasing this Sunday without any break. Spoilers for Chapter 156 are out but readers should keep patience for the official manga updates.

Previously we read,Yūji Itadori had a meeting with Kinji Hakari. In the conversation, Hikari explains to Itadori how he can earn millions a month by working few hours.

Itadori said people want a peaceful life. But according to Hakari, he never met someone like that in his life. Hakari explained about Fever and gambling, which he loves most. He also reveals why girls dumped him due to gambling in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 155.

Hakari wants to develop his business and create a new version of Jujutsu and take advantage of the revision of Jujutsu Regulations. He thinks this will help him to get recognized by the public. He also wants to control the Fighting Club of the country.

Now it's all up to Itadori whether he will follow Hakari in Culling Games or not. Fans are eagerly waiting to know the decision of Itadori and Hakari in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 156.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 156 will show that Itadori might get convinced by Hikari and join the fight at his club. If Hikari decides to help Itadori then fans might get to see a glimpse of Hikara's cursed technique. He instantaneously captures anybody and forced him to surrender and is easily able to free himself due to his physical skills.

Meanwhile, the fighting between Megumi and Kirara is still ongoing. Megumi is now much concerned about Kirara's cursed technique. Megumi reveals that Gojo got sealed, and that is why they lost and unleashes Rabbits Escape. He realizes that if they convince Kirara, they can get the help of Hikari easily.

The raw scans for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapters are usually made available two to three days before the manga release. Fans can read the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 156 and other chapters for free when it comes out from the official manga platforms including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and MangaPlus.

