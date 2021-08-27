One Piece Chapter 1023 raw scans: Luffy, Momonosuke are ready to take back Wanokuni

The manga One Piece Chapter 1023 will be out on Sunday, August 29 at 11 am EST. It will also drop at different times worldwide, so the global audience can go through it. The manga enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the storyline to be out.

Zoro and Sanji are back and One Piece Chapter 1023 will focus on their fighting against Kaido's strongest men. The raw scans are out, alongside the chapter's detailed summary. The storyline is going to be vital, as it will show several interesting facts.

One Piece Chapter 1023 will start with Zoro and Sanji, who are standing in front of the King and Queen while they were lying on the ground. Chopper and the subordinates of the Beast Pirates are surprised to see the effects of Mink's medicine on the King and Queen.

Kawamatsu defeats Zoro in the battle in One Piece Chapter 1023. The climax starts when one of the junior Beast Pirates points his gun at Zoro. Hyougorou ordered everybody not to disturb Zoro and Sanji while fighting against the King and Queen.

In the meantime, Marco remembered what Whiteheard has said to him. But while he was in his deep thought, some of the Beast Pirates started firing at him. Luckily, he is saved by Izou, who arrived in time. Izou shoots at the Beast Pirates and leaves the place with Marco.

Following the conversion among Queen, Sanji and Zoro in the battle, it seems One Piece Chapter 1023 will show an intense battle between them. After returning to the battle, Queen raps. While they were busy speaking among themselves, the King attacks Zoro but he stopped the King by his sword. The Queen grasps the opportunity and uses a new technique named "Bridal Grapper". She turns the claw of her ponytail into a flaming claw. But Sanji steps into the claw and blocked it with a burning kick.

The Queen is surprised to see that humans can create fire. Meanwhile, on the other side, the fighting of Zoro Vs King continues. Hyougorou and Kawamatsu are watching Zoro and King's battle. As King and Zoro continue fighting, we see an image of Ryuma where we can find his left eye was also damaged like Zoro. Ryuma had a scar on his face too.

One Piece Chapter 1023 will also focus on the fighting of Jack and Inuarashi on the 2nd floor of Onigashima castle, where Jack is using his hybrid form. On the same floor, Raizo and Fukurokuju are still fighting. Besides, outside of Onigashima castle, fans will see Nekomamushi's attack on Perospero.

Heart Pirates are upset at the Wanokuni coast. However, Momonosuke is 28 years old now, Shinobu has increased his 20 years with her powers. Now he is taller than Shinobu. One Piece Chapter 1023 ends with Luffy asked Momonosuke "Come on Momo!! Let's take back Wanokuni!!! " Momonosuke agreed and they proceed.

You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

