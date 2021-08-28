Dragon Ball Super Chapter 76 will be out in mid-Sept, more on Vegeta vs Granolah

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 76 is the upcoming installment of the Japanese manga. There is no doubt that the manga enthusiasts in Japan and across the world are passionately waiting for it. However, they need to wait till the mid of September.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 76 will deal with the battle between Vegeta and Granolah. Granolah has taken Vegeta's new Ultra Ego form down with his own power-up. The Heeters are now possibly pondering over their next move to find the Dragon Balls. There is also a big possibility that Frieza will make an appearance in the current arc.

According to Micky, he is likely to face Granolah and the Saiyans if the above-mentioned facts take place in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 76. Fans are wondering if Vegeta's Ultra Ego prove effective this time. The title of the upcoming chapter is 'God Of Destruction Power'.

The upcoming Dragon Ball Super Chapter 76 is likely to commence with Vegeta completing his signature move. Vegeta comments that it is time to take Granolah down, and Grano must get ready to feel the dose of his tough love. Granolah tries to fight back, but the new form of Vegeta is overwhelming, Otakukart noted.

Viz Media's English version of Dragon Ball Super manga usually tease the release date. The manga enthusiasts can expect Dragon Ball Super Chapter 76 to portray fight between Granolah and Vegeta. Goku will be involved in their battle again while the Heeters will presumably make their next move to find the Dragon Balls.

You need to have patience as Dragon Ball Super Chapter 76 will be out on September 18, a month after Chapter 75's release. You can read the chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

Also Read: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 156: Will Itadori pursue Hikari to help him in Culling Games?