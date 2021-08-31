One Piece Chapter 1024 to cover multiple fights, Luffy is ready to challenge Kaidou

One Piece Chapter 1024 is going to have a mesmerizing storyline. One Piece is one of the longest-running mangas of all time. The Japanese manga is releasing this Sunday without any break.

One Piece Chapter 1024 storyline is going to be vital as the chapter is likely to show several incidents that could bring a twist to the plot.

The upcoming chapter will focus on Straw Hat Luffy, who has fully recovered from injury and is ready to travel to Onigashima to challenge Shun Kaidou once again. In One Piece Chapter 1023, Zoro takes a dramatic entry and joins Sanji to fight against King the Conflagration and Queen the Plague.

The outcome of the battle will be most vital in the storyline of One Piece Chapter 1024. Besides, Tobiropp-o is defeated and he has entered into the second level of the fighting. It seems One Piece Chapter 1024 will going to show a lot of interesting fights. The upcoming manga Chapter will also bring back Momonosuke, who will face Kaidou.

In the previous chapters, Chopper and the subordinates of the Beast Pirates were surprised to see the effects of Mink's medicine on the King and Queen. Kawamatsu defeated Zoro. Heart Pirates are upset at the Wanokuni coast. However, Momonosuke is 28 years old now; Shinobu has increased his 20 years with her powers. Now he is taller than Shinobu and gets a dragon form. One Piece Chapter 1023 ends with Luffy asking Momonosuke "Come on Momo!! Let's take back Wanokuni!!! " Momonosuke agreed and they proceeded.

According to IBT, in One Piece Chapter 1024, Luffy and Momonosuke would arrive at the roof of the Skull Dome, where Kaido and Yamato are currently fighting. Besides, fans would also get updates on the fighting of the father and son, YonkoVs Yamato as well as Kinemon, Kiku and Denjiro.

The fighting of Usopp, Nami and Tama as well as the Yonko-tier battle of Supernovas Kidd and Law against Big Mom will be depicted in Chapter 1024.

On the other hand, Jack and Inuarashi are on the 2nd floor of Onigashima castle, where Jack is using his hybrid form. On the same floor, Raizo and Fukurokuju are still fighting. We would get the updates on these fights too. Besides, One Piece Chapter 1024 could show the outside of the Onigashima castle, where Nekomamushi's would attack Perospero.

One Piece Chapter 1024 will release on September 5, 2021. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites.

