Tata Electronics & ROHM Co Join Forces for Semiconductor Manufacturing in India
Japanese semiconductor company ROHM Co has partnered with Tata Electronics to manufacture power semiconductors in India. This collaboration aims to leverage both companies' strengths in device technologies and assembly. ROHM and Tata will market new products, advancing domestic production and expanding into global markets.
In a strategic move, ROHM Co, a prominent Japanese semiconductor entity, has forged an alliance with Tata Electronics to manufacture electronic chips in India aimed at both domestic and international markets. This significant agreement, revealed on Monday, equips India with a competitive edge in the global semiconductor landscape.
Both companies have committed to creating a manufacturing framework for power semiconductors by integrating ROHM's forefront device technologies with Tata Electronics' proficiency in semiconductor assembly and testing. ROHM and Tata aim to enhance their market reach by exploiting their sales channels, potentially revolutionizing the semiconductor industry in India.
Signifying a significant milestone, Tata Electronics is set to assemble and test ROHM's automotive-grade Nch 100V, 300A Si MOSFET in a TOLL package, with mass production earmarked for next year. The partnership is poised to elevate India's semiconductor ecosystem, crucially supporting a region-based supply chain and catering to both local demand and global markets.
