Left Menu

Rajkummar Rao receives a special birthday wish from ladylove Patralekhaa

Actor Rajkummar Rao is celebrating his 37th birthday on Tuesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-08-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 15:48 IST
Rajkummar Rao receives a special birthday wish from ladylove Patralekhaa
Rajkummar Rao with Patralekhaa (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Rajkummar Rao is celebrating his 37th birthday on Tuesday. On the special occasion, Rajkummar's girlfriend and actor Patralekhaa took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt post for him.

"Happy Birthday @rajkummar_rao. You know what you mean to me. I always wish that you outdo yourself in every character that you play because I know that's what you wish for yourself. Thank you for being rock solid through this difficult period. I love you. Baki baatein Instagram par nahi ghar par," she wrote. Alongside the note, Patralekhaa posted a picture, wherein the two look adorable as they pose for a loved-up click against the backdrop of pink Bougainvillea trees.

Many other celebrities from the Indian film industry wished the 'Trapped' star on his birthday. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who shared screen space with Rajkummar in 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', posted a sweet wish for the latter.

"Happy birthday Rajkummar Rao. Phaadta chalo re," he wrote on Instagram Story. Sonam Kapoor, who co-starred with Rajkummar Rao in 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', shared a photo from the movie's promotions.

"Happy happy birthday Raj. Here's hoping your next trip around the sun has a lot of happiness and love in store for you! Big hug," she captioned the image. Actors Kriti Sanon and Anushka Sharma among others have also wished Rajkummar on his birthday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021