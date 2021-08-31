Left Menu

Lupin Season 3: Will Police trace Assane, Claire & Raoul?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 31-08-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 15:56 IST
Lupin Season 3: Will Police trace Assane, Claire & Raoul?
Assane successfully evades the police officers after stealing a speedboat. He reconciles with Claire and Raoul before going on the run. Image Credit: Netflix / Lupin
  • Country:
  • France

Louis Leterrier and Marcela Said directed the mysterious French series Lupin was watched by 70 million households during the first month of its release in January 2021, which made it the most-watched non-English series on Netflix. Now fans are speculating the plotline for Lupin Season 3.

After the release of a total of five episodes in January, Netflix took a gap and again premiered Lupin part 2 or Lupin Season 2 in June. While the second season seemingly covered the main story, Lupin Season 3, which is currently in the works, has still a lot to cover.

The star Omar Sy who plays Assane Diop confirmed that they are currently working on the third part. "We're talking about that right now. We have a lot of ideas and things that we want to do and say, but we're still in the writing process.," he said to EW.

In the mystery thriller series, Omar Sy plays a modern-day gentleman thief who styles himself after ArsèneLupin and vows to avenge his father's death.

Lupin Season 2 ended with Belkacem receiving new evidence, which suggests that Assane was not Léonard's murderer. Youssef tells her and Laugier about Dumont's corruption, and the three resolves to arrest him at the Pellegrinis' concert at the Théâtre du Châtelet that evening.

Philippe, actually an accomplice of Assane and Benjamin, brings several cases of computer equipment into the theater, one of which contains Assane. When the music starts, Assane sneaks into Hubert's private box, holding him at knifepoint and forcing him to confess to framing Babakar for the necklace theft and having both him and Fabienne murdered, being responsible for Raoul's kidnapping, and framing Assane for Leonard's death.

After Assane leaves, Hubert's men chase him through the theater, and he is eventually caught by Dumont. However, Laugier, Belkacem and Youssef arrive, arrest Dumont, and temporarily let Assane walk free. Assane makes his way to the stage, where he publicly accuses Hubert of all of his crimes, including stealing from the foundation. The stunned guests begin to leave in frenzy. Assane, who is still wanted for several high-profile offenses, manages to escape with them, disguised as a fireman.

He sends Youssef a recording of Hubert's confession, allowing the police to arrest the businessman. Although Assane is recognized by a group of officers, he successfully evades them after stealing a speedboat. He reconciles with Claire and Raoul before going on the run.

Lupin Season 3 will be picked from here. The release date is yet to be confirmed by Netflix. Stay tuned to get more updates on Netflix foreign-language shows.

Also Read: Is Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes Season 2 renewed? What more we know!

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021