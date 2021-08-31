Left Menu

Armaan Kohli drug case: NCB nabs four more

The raids began on late Sunday night at Juhu Gully in western suburbs during which the NCB team seized mephedrone and apprehended Mohammed Ajaz Sayyed alias Chiya Bhai, he said.Based on the information provided by him, one Imran Ansari was arrested on Monday for alleged role in purchasing drugs, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 20:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested four more persons, including two Nigerian drug peddlers, in connection with the alleged drugs case involving Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli, an official said on Tuesday. Following Kohli's arrest on Sunday, the NCB's Mumbai zonal unit conducted a series of raids in various parts of the city, he said. The raids began on late Sunday night at Juhu Gully in western suburbs during which the NCB team seized mephedrone and apprehended Mohammed Ajaz Sayyed alias Chiya Bhai, he said.

Based on the information provided by him, one Imran Ansari was arrested on Monday for alleged role in purchasing drugs, the official said. Subsequently Nigerian national Uba Chinoso Wizdom was held with mephedrone in Nallasopara in neighbouring Palghar district late Monday night. Wizdom was suspected to be the main supplier of mephedrone in this case, the official said.

Nwachiyaso Israel Nwachukwu alias Sam, another Nigerian, was arrested from Arey Colony area here on early Tuesday morning and mephedrone and cocaine were seized from his possession, the official added. Sam attacked NCB sleuths, injuring one of the officials, he claimed.

Sam had been living in Mumbai for the last five years and is suspected to have links with international cartels as the cocaine seized in the case apparently originated in South America, the official said. The Central agency has thus arrested six persons including Kohli in the case so far. Kohli, who had featured in several Bollywood films and also a TV reality show, was arrested on Sunday after cocaine was allegedly seized from his house in suburban Andheri.

In a separate operation, the NCB seized mephedrone and ecstasy from another Nigerian national, Sunday Okeki alias Sunny, in Nallasopara, on Tuesday, the official said.

