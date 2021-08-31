Man battered to death, woman critically injured: Police

A man in a relationship with a woman from Jharkhand was on Tuesday found battered to death on a footpath near a tea stall in the Muhana police station area in Jaipur on Tuesday.

The woman, who was in relationships with three other men at different times and had children from them, too lay grievously injured by his side, Muhanah station’s SHO said.

The woman’s two former lovers are the main accused in the case, the SHO said, while identifying her as Basanti Devi, 40, a nomadic from Jharkhand.

“Basanti Devi came to Jaipur from Jharkhand a few years ago along with her minor son,” said the SHO.

“She was living here with Kanhaiya Lal Raigar from whom she has three kids. Later, she entered into another relationship with another man Mukesh with whom she was living presently,” the SHO said, adding she has two children from this relationship too.

She was also in another relationship with one Mohnya Dhakad for some time, the SHO said. Last night, they all had gathered and consumed liquor at an open place in the Muhana area during which a scuffle broke out and Kanhaiya and Mukesh hit Mohnya with stones, leaving him dead.

They also thrashed Basanti in which she received critical injuries, the SHO said.

The priest of a temple spotted the man and woman lying near the tea stall early this morning and informed the police. “They were rushed to a hospital where Mohnya was declared dead while the woman is being treated,” he said. The police have detained Kanhaiya and a woman, with whom he is also in a relationship, the SHO said, adding Mukesh is absconding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)