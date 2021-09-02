Left Menu

Is Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 filming secretly? Know in detail!

Arthdal Chronicles is a 2019 South Korean series written by Kim Young-hyun and Park Sang-yeon and directed by Kim Won-seok, under the production banner of Studio Dragon and KPJ. Image Credit: Instagram / Arthdal Chronicles
After the success of the debut season, enthusiasts are waiting for Arthdal Chronicles Season 2. The first season was launched on Netflix in June 2019. After around eight months, the renewal for the show was announced in February 2020. Unfortunately, the production was suspended due to the pandemic, and Netflix excluded Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 from its 2021 lineup. Moreover, it has changed its format as they can't shoot overseas.

In the meantime, on May 30, an Instagram post shared some images from the set of Arthdal Chronicles Season 2. The pictures depict the crew members working on the set. But later the post was deleted, reported Tech radar. Maybe the makers do not want to disclose much about the production.

Besides, the Instagram user confirmed to a fan of the K-drama that the picture is captured on May 30, only. The recent look of Song-Joong-ki was supposed to grow the length of his hair. And the same question is asked about the picture of the actor. So we may predict the production for Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 begun secretly.

Arthdal Chronicles is one of the most popular K-dramas, which became the sixth most preferred Korean drama among viewers in the United States market in 2019 as per Consumer Research Report by the Korea Creative Content Agency and entered the list of highest-rated Korean dramas in cable television history.

Currently, there is no follow–up on Arthdal Chronicles Season 2, so it's hard to predict its exact release date. But the viewers could expect the second season of the K-Drama by the end of this year or in early 2022.

We will update you as soon we get an announcement from the makers. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more information on the South Korean series.

