Left Menu

Better Call Saul Season 6 filming resumes after hiccups due to Bob Odenkirk health issues

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 03-09-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 12:08 IST
Better Call Saul Season 6 filming resumes after hiccups due to Bob Odenkirk health issues
we can expect Better Call Saul Season 6 to premiere in early 2022. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

We notified earlier that the filming for the AMC series Better Call Saul Season 6 has started in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Recently, the series' EP Thomas Schnauz admits that the shooting is underway but running slow.

Besides, the spin-off prequel of Breaking Bad was interrupted in July while the lead star Bob Odenkirk had a heart attack and collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul in New Mexico.

Thomas Schnauz said recently to Den of Geek, "we're filming scenes that don't involve Bob right now."

He went on saying, "We don't really pay attention to matching the tone or the amount of violence that came before in previous seasons. We just do what's right for the current story. The show has always been violent in my eyes, since season 1, with Tuco and the skate twins, Nacho's threats to Jimmy, Mike in Philly... and also emotionally violent, with Chuck betraying his brother. So there will be more physical and emotional violence in season 6, but I can't swear that it's any more than we had before. We're coming to the end, so whatever happens will probably hit harder."

While there is no official release announcement for Better Call Saul Season 6 from the creators and AMC, Thomas Schnauz recently posted on Instagram a clapboard image of the production, which presumably implies that the show is nearing its release.

A few months back he posted via Twitter that the team was currently shooting episode 6 of the sixth and the final season of Better Call Saul, and the preparations are underway for episode 7 (the halfway point of the final season).

Therefore, if we do the math, after completing the filming of 13 episodes, it would take two to three months more for the post-production work. So we can expect Better Call Saul Season 6 to premiere in early 2022.

Currently, there is no release date for Better Call Saul Season 6. Stay tuned!

Also Read: Money Heist Season 5 Vol. 1 releasing in a few hours: get last-minute updates

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021