Better Call Saul Season 6 filming resumes after hiccups due to Bob Odenkirk health issues

We notified earlier that the filming for the AMC series Better Call Saul Season 6 has started in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Recently, the series' EP Thomas Schnauz admits that the shooting is underway but running slow.

Besides, the spin-off prequel of Breaking Bad was interrupted in July while the lead star Bob Odenkirk had a heart attack and collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul in New Mexico.

Thomas Schnauz said recently to Den of Geek, "we're filming scenes that don't involve Bob right now."

He went on saying, "We don't really pay attention to matching the tone or the amount of violence that came before in previous seasons. We just do what's right for the current story. The show has always been violent in my eyes, since season 1, with Tuco and the skate twins, Nacho's threats to Jimmy, Mike in Philly... and also emotionally violent, with Chuck betraying his brother. So there will be more physical and emotional violence in season 6, but I can't swear that it's any more than we had before. We're coming to the end, so whatever happens will probably hit harder."

While there is no official release announcement for Better Call Saul Season 6 from the creators and AMC, Thomas Schnauz recently posted on Instagram a clapboard image of the production, which presumably implies that the show is nearing its release.

A few months back he posted via Twitter that the team was currently shooting episode 6 of the sixth and the final season of Better Call Saul, and the preparations are underway for episode 7 (the halfway point of the final season).

Therefore, if we do the math, after completing the filming of 13 episodes, it would take two to three months more for the post-production work. So we can expect Better Call Saul Season 6 to premiere in early 2022.

Currently, there is no release date for Better Call Saul Season 6. Stay tuned!

