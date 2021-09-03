Money Heist Season 5 Vol. 1 releasing in a few hours: get last-minute updates

Finally, the much-awaited Spanish crime drama Money Heist (Spanish: La casa de Papel) is arriving on Netflix at 09:00 AM (GMT+2). Depending on where you are in the world, the release time could be different in your time zone. Scroll down to get the show's exact streaming time in different time zones.

Fans are quite excited about the series. Money Heist Season 5 Vol. 1 is releasing today (on September 3) on Netflix, while Vol. 2 will stream on December 3. The total number of episodes in the fifth season is 10. The series was filmed in Madrid, Spain. Significant portions of parts 3 and 4 were also filmed in Panama, Thailand and Italy (Florence). Money Heist will come to an end with Season 5.

Money Heist Season 5 official Synopsis

The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but after losing one of their own, their darkest moment is upon them. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn't have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they've faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.

watch the recap where you left off.

La Casa de Papel / Money Heist Part 5 Vol 1 premieres in 12 hours! Here's a recap of where we left off. pic.twitter.com/5lfCbSIsST — Netflix (@netflix) September 2, 2021

Will there be a spin-off series of Money Heist?

Viewers were previously hinted at the spin-off series of Money Heist. However, currently, there is no confirmation on it. Besides, Javier Gómez Santander recently revealed that he would not be doing a spin-off.

Money Heist Season 5's plot has been kept under wrap to avoid the mess up of the series conclusion. However, Javier GóMez told to Marca Claro "No, I think the series will end very well, this fifth season is very good."

"I don't even think about continuity, It can't be ruled out either, that's the reality, but now I'm tired, it's a series that squeezes you a lot. The horizon that ends is very good for me mentally. If now I have to think that a spin-off will come later, I say 'do it yourself,'" he continued.

Full Release Time Schedule for Money Heist Season 5 part 1

Pacific Standard Time - 12:00 AM (GMT-7)

Mountain Standard Time - 01:00 AM (GMT-6)

Central Standard Time - 02:00 AM (GMT-5)

Eastern Daylight Time - 03:00 AM (GMT-4)

Brasilia Standard Time - 04:00 AM (GMT-3)

British Summer Time - 08:00 AM (GMT +1)

Central European Summer Time - 09:00 AM (GMT+2)

Eastern European Summer Time - 10:00 AM (GMT+3)

India Standard Time - 13:30 PM (GMT+5:30)

Philippine Time (PHT) - 15:00 (GMT+8:00)

Japan Standard Time - 16:00 PM (GMT+9)

Australian Eastern Time - 18:00 PM (GMT+10)

New Zealand Standard Time - 19:00 PM (GMT+11

Money Heist Season 5 Part 1 is going to stream in a few hours' time. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates!

Also Read: Is Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 filming secretly? Know in detail!