Oscar-winning film 'The Neighbors' Window' opens The Great Indian Film Festival

The Great Indian Film Festival (TGIFF) opened on Friday with the screening of the Academy Award-winning movie 'The Neighbors' Window' in Delhi.

Poster of 'The Neighbors' Window' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The Great Indian Film Festival (TGIFF) opened on Friday with the screening of the Academy Award-winning movie 'The Neighbors' Window' in Delhi. Directed by Marshall Curry, 'The Neighbors' Window' was released on August 2, 2019. It is based on a true story by Diane Weipert.

Speaking about the festival, it aims to provide a global platform to the young as well as experienced filmmakers to showcase their short films and documentaries. Apart from India, short filmmakers from across 18 countries, including Russia, the US, Taiwan, Iran, Singapore, Canada, Tehran, Czech Republic and Italy, have also submitted their films to TGIFF which will be screened during the day-long festival. TGIFF was founded by producer Vevek Paul in 2019.

"I feel extremely happy that we are finally able to do our festival That was delayed due to the second wave of the pandemic. For every short filmmaker and documentary filmmaker, our festival is a moment of celebration where they can see their work being screened at the best venues in the world. We feel proud that our partners for this year are India's most premium screening venues PVR Cinemas. We also feel humbled that the festival is being supported by a special guest. We go by the promise of taking TGIFF To a bigger venue and a new destination every year," he said. Maniesh Paul's 'Hichki' and Shankar Mahadevan's 'Decoding Shankar' will also be screened at the latest edition of TGIFF. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

