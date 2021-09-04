Left Menu

'Killing Eve' star Jodie Comer confirmed to feature opposite Joaquin Phoenix in 'Kitbag'

Actor Jodie Comer, widely known for her role in the popular series 'Killing Eve', recently revealed that she will star opposite Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix in Ridley Scott's new film 'Kitbag'.

Jodie Comer. Image Credit: ANI
Actor Jodie Comer, widely known for her role in the popular series 'Killing Eve', recently revealed that she will star opposite Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix in Ridley Scott's new film 'Kitbag'. Comer confirmed the news to Variety, sharing that she will begin shooting for 'Kitbag' towards the new year.

Comer will play Josephine alongside Phoenix's Napoleon Bonaparte in the historical drama about the military leader and emperor. The 'Killing Eve' actor is about to embark on promotion for Scott's 'The Last Duel', another historical drama set in 14th century France, in which she appears alongside Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Adam Driver.

Comer spoke about working with Ridley again and also getting an opportunity to feature alongside Phoenix, who she "hugely admires". "I just jumped at the chance to work with Ridley and his team again and the idea of working with Joaquin, who's someone who I hugely admire," Comer said in an interview with Variety about 'The Last Duel', which will premiere at the Venice Film Festival next week.

"I think for me, what I'm learning is [...] you learn and you grow so much by being and working with the people that you're working alongside. And I just think having that opportunity -- I'm so excited to delve into that world," she added. Comer said she hasn't started preparing for the role of Napoleon's beloved Josephine yet, which is due to shoot "closer to the new year," because she is entirely focused on the fourth and final season of 'Killing Eve' alongside Sandra Oh, which she is currently wrapping.

The actor will be making her film festival debut in Venice, which she told Variety she is both excited and terrified about. "It's something I've seen every year and just thought, 'Wow, how cool and impressive is that,' so the fact that I'm going to be there feels so surreal," she said.

"And then also that we're going to sit down with an audience and watch it with them is kind of daunting," Comer added. (ANI)

