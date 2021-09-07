Zendaya recalls refusing first kissing scene for camera

Left Menu

Emmy winner star Zendaya recently revealed that she refused to have her first-ever on-camera kiss while filming the 2010 American sitcom 'Shake It Up'.

Emmy winner star Zendaya recently revealed that she refused to have her first-ever on-camera kiss while filming the 2010 American sitcom 'Shake It Up'. People magazine obtained the 'Dune' star's recent British Vogue interview where she recalled refusing her first kissing scene for the camera.

"I remember being on Shake It Up and being like, 'I'm not gonna do this. I'm going to kiss him on the cheek because I haven't been kissed yet so I don't want the kiss to be on camera,'" the 25-year-old actor recalled. The 'Euphoria' star starred on Disney Channel's sitcom 'Shake It Up' alongside Bella Thorne from 2010 to 2013.

As per People magazine, Zendaya didn't mention who she meant refusing to kiss. Her character 'Rocky Blue' had a few kissing scenes throughout 'Shake It Up'. Her character first kissed Deuce Martinez (Adam Irigoyen) on the cheek in the season 2 episode 'Surprise It Up'. The following season, Rocky and her eventual love interest Logan Hunter (Leo Howard) accidentally kissed each other on the cheek while dancing together.

The 'Zapped' actor later headlined the Disney Channel's comedy TV series 'K.C. Undercover' from 2015 to 2018. She also appeared in the Disney Channel Original Movie 'Frenemies' as well had a guest role in 'A.N.T. Farm' and 'Good Luck Charlie'. (ANI)

