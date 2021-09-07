The Grand Tour: Richard Hammond posted photos of hot weather in Wales

Amazon prime's car-based reality show is officially back and it looks like the filming for the fourth special episode of The Grand Tour is currently underway. The Grand Tour earlier confirmed its next shooting location. Jeremy Clarkson confirmed that the fourth special episode will also record in the United Kingdom. International tours are much difficult now for travel restrictions during the pandemic.

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May have already headed to Wales to shoot the fourth special episode of The Grand Tour, and it is expected to release this year. The Wales special episode started its production immediately after the Lochdown was completed. The third special episode 'Lochdown' was released on July 30, 2021.

Recently, the makers took the official Twitter of The Grand Tour to post a picture Richard Hammond showing the extremely hot weather of Wales in the U.K with the caption "Brits as soon as the sun comes out for more than 30 minutes." Fans replied with several mocking gifs that what could be the solution.

Brits as soon as the sun comes out for more than 30 minutes pic.twitter.com/Q9ibZ6E4md — The Grand Tour (@thegrandtour) September 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Jeremy Clarkson is currently on holiday in Croatia. He has revealed that he's getting increasingly scared of driving aggressively, reported Grand Tour Nation. He's admitted that he's becoming a "timid driver," and this changed the way he drives on the road despite having plenty of driving experience from his work on Top Gear, and more recently The Grand Tour.

The actor explained that the lower grip of Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm has started to worry him. "I didn't use to mind a low-grip car on a low-grip road," the actor said. "I used to think it was fun, slithering about, but I'm 61 now and, I've got to be honest, it isn't any more. It frightens me," added the actor.

The good news is the team behind The Grand Tour is also intended to start filming for the International tour in 2022. The Russia episode is still in the works at Amazon Prime Video. The production will start in 2022, confirmed Radio Times.

The release date for Amazon Prime Video's The Grand Tour Wales special episode is yet to be announced.

