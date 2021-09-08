Avicii: Google Doodle pays homage to Swedish superstar DJ, songwriter

Today Google dedicates a doodle to celebrate the 32nd birthday of Tim Bergling also known as Avicii. Whether blaring from speakers of a music festival mainstage or into the headphones of millions of listeners worldwide, the music of Swedish superstar DJ, producer, songwriter, and humanitarian Avicii—is widely considered to have forever altered the trajectory of the Pop genre. Today's video Doodle, set to one of his most iconic tracks "Wake Me Up." Google honors his legacy as one of the first artists to elevate electronic music to mainstream global success.

On this day in 1989, Tim Bergling was born into a family of creatives in Stockholm, Sweden. From 60s soul to 80s glam-rock, multi-genre musical experiences played an important role in his upbringing. By 16, he was mixing tunes in his bedroom, and began writing uplifting, melodic electronic music soon after.

In 2011 he released the dance anthem 'Levels' under the name "Avicii," breaking ground as one of the first electronic music tracks to climb the Pop charts. Desiring more than just industry success, Bergling also set off on "House for Hunger," a 2012 American tour that donated its proceeds to combating food insecurity worldwide. That year, Madonna joined him in closing Miami's Ultra Music Festival, where the pair broke the festival's live stream viewer record.

From 2011 to 2016, Tim Bergling played an estimated 220 Avicii sets globally, including a five-year residency in Ibiza and sold-out shows at the 16,000 person Ericsson Globe arena in Stockholm. In addition to breaking down sonic boundaries with hits like the 2013 bluegrass-house-hybrid "Wake Me Up," Bergling was also among the first DJs and producers to share the spotlight previously reserved for vocalists and instrumentalists.

Within a few years, Avicii racked up over a dozen global music awards such as Swedish Grammis Awards for Best Innovator (2012) and Best Artist (2014), as well as a World Music Award for Best Electronic Dance Artist (2014). In the U.S. he was nominated for several Grammys and won the American Music Award for Electronic Dance Music Artists (2013), the Billboard Music Award for Top Dance/Electronic Song (2014), and the MTV Music Award for Best Dance Music Video (2018).

Like so many individuals globally, Avicii struggled with his mental health for years. Unfortunately, he died by suicide in 2018 at the age of 28.

In 2015, Bergling released his second studio album, Stories, and in 2017 he released an EP, Avīci (01).[7] His catalog also included the singles "I Could Be the One" with Nicky Romero, "You Make Me" , "X You" , "Hey Brother" , "Addicted to You" , "The Days", "The Nights" , "Waiting for Love", "Without You" and "Lonely Together". Bergling was nominated for a Grammy Award for his work on "Sunshine" with David Guetta in 2012[8] and "Levels" in 2013. Several music publications credit Bergling as among the DJs who ushered electronic music into Top 40 radio in the early 2010s.

In 2021, it was announced that Stockholm's Ericsson Globe Arena would be changed to Avicii Arena. A symbol of Swedish pride, the arena stands today not only as an events venue but also as a hub for the exchange of ideas focused on mental health.

This initiative is led by the Tim Bergling Foundation, an organization founded by the Bergling family to honor Tim's life and legacy, remove the stigma attached to suicide, and promote mental health awareness, especially among young people worldwide. Additionally, the foundation supports aid work in areas where Tim had a passion such as climate change, global hunger and preservation of wildlife and endangered species.

