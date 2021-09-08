Left Menu

Zareen Khan, Anshuman Jha's 'Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele' bags a spot at IIFFB

Zareen Khan and Anshuman Jha-starrer 'Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele' is all set to be screened at the upcoming edition of the India International Film Festival of Boston (IIFFB).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-09-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 17:56 IST
Zareen Khan, Anshuman Jha's 'Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele' bags a spot at IIFFB
Zareen Khan and Anshuman Jha. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Zareen Khan and Anshuman Jha-starrer 'Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele' is all set to be screened at the upcoming edition of the India International Film Festival of Boston (IIFFB). Directed by Harish Vyas, 'Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele' is a mainstream Bollywood film with a gay man (Anshuman) and a lesbian woman (Zareen) leading the narrative.

Anshuman's other film 'Midnight Delhi' has also bagged a spot at the prestigious IIFFB and Chicago South Asian International Film Festival. Talking about the same, Anshuman said, "Midnight Delhi is a special film. Its about one night in Delhi & this character 'Blademan' took me to some dark places. I am grateful to IIFFB and CSAIFF for giving the film a platform. As for Hum Bhi Akele... I am happy it will be on the big screen in Boston which is what it was meant for originally. Hope the LGBTQ community in Boston showers it with the same love that the 10million + viewers have on OTT."

Meanwhile, Anshuman is preparing for his role in 'Lakadbaggha'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021