Zareen Khan, Anshuman Jha's 'Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele' bags a spot at IIFFB

Zareen Khan and Anshuman Jha-starrer 'Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele' is all set to be screened at the upcoming edition of the India International Film Festival of Boston (IIFFB). Directed by Harish Vyas, 'Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele' is a mainstream Bollywood film with a gay man (Anshuman) and a lesbian woman (Zareen) leading the narrative.

Anshuman's other film 'Midnight Delhi' has also bagged a spot at the prestigious IIFFB and Chicago South Asian International Film Festival. Talking about the same, Anshuman said, "Midnight Delhi is a special film. Its about one night in Delhi & this character 'Blademan' took me to some dark places. I am grateful to IIFFB and CSAIFF for giving the film a platform. As for Hum Bhi Akele... I am happy it will be on the big screen in Boston which is what it was meant for originally. Hope the LGBTQ community in Boston showers it with the same love that the 10million + viewers have on OTT."

Meanwhile, Anshuman is preparing for his role in 'Lakadbaggha'. (ANI)

