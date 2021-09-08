Left Menu

Radhika Madan, Diana Penty's 'Shiddat' to release on October 1

Radhika Madan and Diana Penty's film 'Shiddat' has got a new release date. It will be out on October 1 on Disney+ Hotstar.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-09-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 18:57 IST
Poster of 'Shiddat' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Radhika Madan and Diana Penty's film 'Shiddat' has got a new release date. It will be out on October 1 on Disney+ Hotstar. The film was earlier slated to be released in September 2020 but got delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, 'Shiddat', which is being touted as a love story, also stars Sunny Kaushal and Mohit Raina. On Wednesday, the actors even took to their respective social media handles to announce the release date of the film. Radhika and Sunny Radhika have shared the first-look posters of their characters from the movie, in which they will play Kartika and Jaggi.

The film's trailer will be unveiled on September 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

