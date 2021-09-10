Kunal Kemmu begins working on a new project
On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, actor Kunal Kemmu has started working on his new project.
- Country:
- India
On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, actor Kunal Kemmu has started working on his new project. Taking to Instagram, Kunal wrote, "What a great day to start something new seeking the blessings of Ganpati Bappa! Excited as I begin a new journey with a new character.. can't wait to share this one with you guys. GANPATI BAPPA MORIYA #happyganeshchaturthi #somethingnew #moviemagic."
However, he has not disclosed the details of the project. Kunal also uploaded a picture of him offering prayers to Lord Ganesha.
Netizens have poured in best wishes to Kunal for his new project. "All the best Kunal. Keep rocking," a user commented.
"Happy Ganesh Chathurthi Kunal. Best of luck," another user wrote. Kunal was last seen in 'Malang' and 'Lootcase'. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ganesh
- Kemmu
- Ganesha
- Malang
- Kunal Kemmu
ALSO READ
Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu to co-author children book series
Sri Rama Sene urges govt to allow Ganeshotsava
K'taka to decide on relaxing curbs on Ganesha festival based on inputs from experts: CM
Ganeshotsava:Karnataka to take decision as per Centre's instruction: Minister
Ganesh Utsav guidelines: Keep festivities simple, Pune cops tell people