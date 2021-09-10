Left Menu

Kunal Kemmu begins working on a new project

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, actor Kunal Kemmu has started working on his new project.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-09-2021 13:02 IST
Image Credit: ANI
On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, actor Kunal Kemmu has started working on his new project. Taking to Instagram, Kunal wrote, "What a great day to start something new seeking the blessings of Ganpati Bappa! Excited as I begin a new journey with a new character.. can't wait to share this one with you guys. GANPATI BAPPA MORIYA #happyganeshchaturthi #somethingnew #moviemagic."

However, he has not disclosed the details of the project. Kunal also uploaded a picture of him offering prayers to Lord Ganesha.

Netizens have poured in best wishes to Kunal for his new project. "All the best Kunal. Keep rocking," a user commented.

"Happy Ganesh Chathurthi Kunal. Best of luck," another user wrote. Kunal was last seen in 'Malang' and 'Lootcase'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

