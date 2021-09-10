Sweet Magnolias Season 2 completes filming, know release status and what to expect

Netflix's romantic drama Sweet Magnolias Season 2 has already wrapped up its filming, which means fans can expect the series to hit the small screen soon.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 is expected to release on Netflix in 2021, but due to the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the romantic drama was delayed to 2022. Netflix is yet to declare its premiere date. However, Deadline previously confirmed that Sweet Magnolias Season 2 will premiere sometime in 2022.

Filming for the second season began in April 2021. The series was first announced back in 2018 and released on Netflix on May 19, 2020. It is based on the Sweet Magnolias novels by Sherryl Woods. It stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley and Jamie Lynn Spears.

Sweet Magnolias is the story of lifelong friends Maddie (played by JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley), and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) lifting each other as they juggle relationships, family, and careers in the small, Southern town of Serenity.

Who could be in the cast of Sweet Magnolias Season 2?

Netflix has not officially announced who will be in the cast but it seems like everyone from the original cast is on board. This includes Dana Sue (played by Brooke Elliott), Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley), Bill (Chris Klein), Cal (Justin Bruening), Tyler (Carson Rowland), Kyle (Logan Allen), Annie (Anneliese Judge) and Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears).

JoAnna Garcia Swisher posted a message during the renewal of Sweet Magnolias Season 2 on Instagram and said that she will be "be back with more stories to bring you hope, comfort, drama, and goodness."

Heather Headley told earlier to The Sun that she "hopes the world allows us to have a season 2" and Chris Klein said before the renewal of the series that "I do believe it was always [the producers'] goal to move this beyond the season 1. And I, for one, really, really hope that we get that opportunity. Selfishly because I want to see what happens to Bill Townsend."

What to expect from Sweet Magnolias Season 2?

Although the plot for Sweet Magnolias Season 2 is kept secret, it is likely to resolve all queries and cliffhangers of the first season. For instance, we could see the outcome of the after porm-party figh and could get to know what happens to Maddie and Bill's youngest son Kyle who fell unconscious and got injured after the car crash.

The second season will also reveal the identity of the person who is in the car with Kyle. The author Sherryl Woods said even though the cliffhanger is not mentioned in the book but a season cannot end with such a cliffhanger. She said, "In fact, when I read the script for the 10th episode, I immediately emailed Sheryl Anderson and said, 'Netflix needs to renew this minute."

The series developer, Sheryl J. Anderson hinted at the plot, saying the series will solve the viewer's curiosity about the car crash and reveal the identity of the unnamed character.

She opined, "We are going to answer all the questions that the viewers have been asking about the car crash, Issac's parents, Maddie and Coach Cal, all of it. But we're also going to be asking some new questions too."

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 doesn't yet have an official release date. We will give an undate once the official release date is announced. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

