Demon Slayer Season 2’s 2021 release confirmed: Can Tanjiro save people from demons?

The hit manga series Demon Slayer Season 2 is finally coming in 2021. While no specific release date has been announced, it has been officially confirmed via a Twitter post that the second season of the Koyoharu Gotouge-illustrated series will kick off in 2021 and air across the fall and winter seasons. It's originally titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2.

The official website for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime announced on Monday that Demon Slayer Season 2 will air on a programming block on Fuji TV over the course of two periods of three months each (quarters of a year) this coming fall and winter season. The anime will air every Sunday at 11:15 p.m., noted Anime News Network.

The specials' broadcast will lead up to the television broadcast premiere of the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film on September 25 at 9:00 p.m. JST on Fuji TV.

In July, Aniplex released a video featuring some important visuals from Demon Slayer Season 2 with the caption "A new mission begins with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc coming to Funimation in 2021!" You can check it out below.

The official trailer for Demon Slayer Season 2 was released in May. The trailer shows Tanjiro Kamado is ready to fight with demons. It's "time to go kill some Demons," reads the subtitle. The Japanese animated series is based on the manga series of the same title, written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge.

What to expect from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2?

In the last season, we saw the story of a kind-hearted young boy, named TanjiroKamado, who lives in the mountain and leads an ordinary life with his family. One day he comes home from work and finds his whole family has been slaughtered by a demon.

Fortunately, one of his sisters, Nezuko is alive but she turns into a bloodthirsty demon. However, Nezuko's inherent human qualities will finally suppress her demon nature. She eventually helps her brother to fight with the demon.

Tanjiro starts his training and becomes a Demon Slayer, an elite swordsman. He finds a way to cure Nezuko and turn her into a human once again. He realizes that the people of Japan also need help as the Demon king MuzanKibutsuji, rapidly changing them into a demon.

So, he started making a team and being the friend with the Thunder Breath user ZenitsuAgatsuma and the boar-headed InosukeHashibira.

But, Hashibira wants him to kill his sister first, however, Nezuko proves herself that her character is not like a bloodthirsty demon and still she has some human quality. The leader of the Demon Slayer sides with Tanjiro and decides they will team together to demolish the demons.

Whilst there is no specific premiere date is announced yet for Demon Slayer Season 2, it is confirmed that the season starts airing in October this year. We'll keep you updated with any new updates from the anime maker.

Till then stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Japanese manga series.

