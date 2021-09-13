Left Menu

Arjun Kapoor might start fitness related chat sessions on social media

Actor Arjun Kapoor works hard for his fitness. Be it sweating it out at a gym for hours or playing soccer, he has been doing a lot to take proper care of his physique. And now he is all set to start fitness-related chat sessions on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-09-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 15:23 IST
Actor Arjun Kapoor works hard for his fitness. Be it sweating it out at a gym for hours or playing soccer, he has been doing a lot to take proper care of his physique. And now he is all set to start fitness-related chat sessions on social media. "It is really encouraging to see people appreciative of the hard work that I'm putting in. It feels great to constantly try to become better. I have to give a lot of credit to my trainer Drew Neal and Akshat Arora, who has taken care of my nutritional needs with his inventive dishes, for keeping me on track. I'm really lucky that I have them to keep me focussed on my fitness goals every single day," he said.

Arjun added, "A lot of people have been asking me to share how I have transformed myself and so, I'm thinking of starting chat sessions on social media with my trainer, my food curator, among others to discuss how a transformation can be achieved without pushing your body close to the edge, without doing it in a harmful way that can have adverse effects on one's body and health. One should have long term planning to stay fit and healthy and not look at short term results." On Monday, Arjun even took to Instagram and shared a video of him working out at a gym.

"Chokra Jawaan ho raha hai, phir se..Day by day. Step by step. #WorkInProgress," he captioned the post. Meanwhile, on the film front, Arjun will be next seen in 'Ek Villain Returns', co-starring Disha Patani and John Abraham. (ANI)

