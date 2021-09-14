Boruto Episode 216: Will Boruto use Karma to prevent Otsutsuki from leaving?

Boruto Naruto Next Generations Episode 216 will release on Sunday on its regular schedule. The anime enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the storyline to be out. Sasuke and Boruto have already chalked their plan to save Hidden Leave Village, Konohagakure.

Boruto Episode 216 is titled "Sacrifice." It will show Sasuke and Boruto's fight against IsshikiOtsutsuki. The official trailer is out. It shows the tremendous fight of Isshiki Otsutsuki vs. Sasuke and Boruto.

Earlier Isshiki Otsutsuki revealed his true identity. In order to obtain Kawaki, who would become his "new container", Otsutsuki attacked Konohagakure Village. The only human beings who can confront him are Sasuke and Naruto. Boruto couldn't help himself and stayed silent without doing anything in the situation.

Boruto thinks that he wants to fight alongside his father, Naruto and his mentor, Sasuke. So he drags Isshiki to another dimension which will help Shinobi warriors to go out against the threat.

The promo shows Naruro asking Boruto about their current location. But he is unable to answer. He said he can figure it out if he uses the karma and he could whisk them away to another dimension like Otsutsuki does.

Sasuke notified that they have only two days to implant the Karma into new vessels before he dies. They have to act fast before he leaves the place. Otsutsuki is in search of Kawaki who will be his next vessel.

The Twitter user Abdul Zoldyck shared the spoilers for Boruto Episode 216. The caption reads: "While Boruto & the rest are fighting Isshiki in another dimension, Amado says some meaningful words to Kawaki and the others…!?" the preview text for Episode 216 read.

Check out this weeks WSJ preview text for #Boruto Episode 216, titled: "Sacrifice" (生贄) [9/19] "While Boruto & the rest are fighting Isshiki in another dimension, Amado says some meaningful words to Kawaki and the others…!?"Translation: @nite_baron pic.twitter.com/RfSmiKgqEz — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) September 9, 2021

However, Sasuke and Naruto are ready to die at any moment for the Hidden Leaf Village. Boruto is also prepared to contribute his life for Konohagakure.

Boruto Naruto Next Generations Episode 216 is scheduled to be released on September 19, 2021. Viewers can adjust the time zone according to their locations. They can watch Boruto Episode 216 on the official websites via AnimeLab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

Also Read: Dragon Ball Super Chapter 76: Will Goku join Vegeta against Granolah?