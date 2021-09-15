Left Menu

Ishaan Khatter starts shooting for his war drama 'Pippa'

Actor Ishaan Khatter has started shooting for his new film titled 'Pippa'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-09-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 12:46 IST
Ishaan Khatter starts shooting for his war drama 'Pippa'
Ishaan Khatter (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ishaan Khatter has started shooting for his new film titled 'Pippa'. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, 'Pippa' is a heroic tank battle film that underscores the bravery of Brigadier Mehta, a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, which led to the liberation of India's neighbour Bangladesh.

On Wednesday, the makers have also unveiled the film's first look, wherein we can Ishaan as Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, the role he will be seen essaying. "1971: A Nation Comes of Age", the poster read.

Sharing his first look from the film, Ishaan took to Instagram and wrote, "This is going to be special. 'Shooting' begins for our #Pippa! Godspeed." RSVP and Roy Kapur Films are backrolling the upcoming project.

Speaking about the same, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur said, "From the time I first heard this amazing story of the bravery and resilience of a family on the frontlines of a just war, I knew it had to be told. I am thrilled that with RSVP we have been able to give this story the sweeping canvas it deserves, and that we have an accomplished director like Raja and an amazing cast and crew, to bring this vision to life. The team is excited to hit the floors today and we hope to bring our audiences a very special cinematic experience in theatres next year." Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan are also a part of 'Pippa'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt; Exclusive-Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Birds Eye owner explores cell-cultured seafood and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021