Left Menu

Pope Francis wraps up trip to Hungary and Slovakia

As she walked home, her husband turned the carriage, came back for her, and, crying, asked his wife for forgiveness. The wooden statue, known as the Sorrowful Madonna, and which measures 85 cm by 91 cm, was brought out of the shrine and placed near the altar where the pope held the last event of his trip before his return to Rome.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 16:02 IST
Pope Francis wraps up trip to Hungary and Slovakia
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pope Francis wrapped up on Wednesday his trip to Hungary and Slovakia, during which he urged the predominantly Catholic countries not to close up and to avoid using religion for politics.

On the last day of his journey, Francis presided over an open-air Mass for more than 50,000 people at a national shrine in Western Slovakia, traditionally popular with women in difficult marriages. The shrine of Our Lady of the Seven Sorrows in Sastin, near the borders with the Czech Republic and Austria, has its origins in the 16th century when, according to a legend, the wife of a count who mistreated her prayed to the Madonna to change him.

Once, when he threw her out of their carriage after a quarrel, she prayed on that spot and promised to commission a statue in Madonna's honor if she transformed the husband. As she walked home, her husband turned the carriage, came back for her, and, crying, asked his wife for forgiveness.

The wooden statue, known as the Sorrowful Madonna, and which measures 85 cm by 91 cm, was brought out of the shrine and placed near the altar where the pope held the last event of his trip before his return to Rome. Today the Sastin shrine collects online requests for prayers, mostly concerning family issues such as marriage troubles.

At the cross above the altar, two beams from a church destroyed by a tornado that ripped through neighboring Czech Republic in June were placed. Francis, 84, who has appeared in good shape throughout the journey despite his July surgery, thanked the organizers and the faithful at the conclusion of the Mass.

During his four-day journey, the pope warned against exploiting religion for politics, and he called out prejudice and discrimination as he visited a Holocaust memorial and stopped at an impoverished Roma community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021