Mega Power Star Ram Charan Comes on Board as the Brand Ambassador for Disney Hotstar for this Whopping Amount

We can now confirm that Ram Charan has given a thumbs up to be the brand ambassador of Disney Hotstar. With King Khan being the Disney Hotstar ambassador for the Northern part of the country, Ram Charan AKA Mega Power Star is going to be for the south.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-09-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 18:39 IST
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Mega Power Star Ram Charan is not just ruling his fans’ hearts but also the charts with back to back magnum opus films to his name. With his active presence on social media, netizens are happy that they get a glimpse of the star often off late. It is quite known that Ram Charan is a private person and takes up projects and advertisements only after due diligence. We can now confirm that Ram Charan has given a thumbs up to be the brand ambassador of Disney Hotstar. Furthermore, sources have confirmed that he signed the contract for a whopping amount of Rs. 5 crore, one of the biggest deals in recent times.

A source quotes, “This is a huge deal as it’s the first time that such a large OTT platform is collaborating with a superstar for the same. The numbers are also fixed at astonishingly high figures highlighting the power of brand Ram Charan. He has surpassed all boundaries in terms of reach with this association.” With RRR, Acharya and #RC15 round the corner, Ram Charan has become the most sought after star for movies and advertisements. With King Khan being the Disney Hotstar ambassador for the Northern part of the country, Ram Charan AKA Mega Power Star is going to be for the south. Image: Ram Charan PWR PWR

