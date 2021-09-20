Left Menu

Jean Smart wins Emmy for 'Outstanding Lead Actress in Comedy Series'

American star Jean Smart has won an Emmy for 'Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series' for her role in HBO Max's series 'Hacks'.

ANI | Los Angeles (California) | Updated: 20-09-2021 07:32 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 07:32 IST
Jean Smart wins Emmy for 'Outstanding Lead Actress in Comedy Series'
Jean Smart (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American star Jean Smart has won an Emmy for 'Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series' for her role in HBO Max's series 'Hacks'. In the comedy series, Smart essayed the role of Deborah Vance. 'Hacks' is an American comedy-drama streaming television series created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs, and Jen Statsky that premiered earlier this year on HBO Max.

Earlier, Smart had received two Primetime Emmy Awards for her role as Lana Gardner on the NBC sitcom Frasier (2000-01). She then won a third Emmy Award for her starring role as Regina Newley on the ABC sitcom Samantha Who? (2007-09). In the ongoing Emmy ceremony, American director and writer, Lucia Aniello won an accolade for 'Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series' for HBO Max's series 'Hacks'.

Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs, and Jen Statsky won an Emmy for 'Outstanding Writing for A Comedy Series' for HBO Max's series 'Hacks'. The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are being held at the Event Deck at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The nominations were announced on July 13 this year by Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones during a virtual event.

The ceremony is being hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. For the first time, the ceremony will present two categories that are annually given out at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021