Boruto Episode 217 synopsis released: Naruto unleashes a powerful mode

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 217 will showcase Naruto taking on Isshiki Otsutsuki again. The episode titled "Decision" will focus on Naruto's new form called the Baryon Mode.

Recently, the official synopsis of Boruto Episode 217 was released on TV Tokyo. It showed in detail what happens after Naruto unlocks a new mode with the help of Kurama, the tailed beast. According to the warriors of Konohagakure, this is the only way for them to fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki. In the meantime, Naruto unleashes a form that shocks Sasuke, Boruto and Isshiki.

In Boruto Episode 217, Kurma tells Naruto about the Baryon Mode which could be the trump card for them. Naruto realizes that he needs to pay a heavy price to activate the Baryon Mode. He could die to save Konohagakure.

Sasuke is surprised after seeing Naruto. He never knew Naruto had such jutsu. Sasuke said, "Naruto, you're not planning on? How could he still have some ace up his sleeves?"

But Isshiki screams with anger and decides to win the battle against Seventh Hokage. He said, "Even still, I will be the one who wins!"

In Boruto Episode 216, there was a tremendous fight between Isshiki Otsutsuki vs. Sasuke and Boruto. The official synopsis from Crunchyroll of Boruto Episode 216 is as follows:

"Boruto pulls Isshiki into another dimension for a final showdown. Naruto and Sasuke follow after them. Boruto, Naruto, and Sasuke fight to protect Kawaki and their village from Isshiki, who has the power to manipulate dimensions. Those who are left in the village can only pray for their safe return. Meanwhile, Amado tells Kawaki and Shikamaru that Boruto has the key to winning this battle."

Boruto Episode 217 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Viewers can adjust the time zone according to their locations. They can watch Boruto Episode 217 on the official websites via AnimeLab, Crunchyroll, Funimation and Hulu. Fans can follow Crunchyroll to watch the live streaming episodes in Japanese with English subtitles.

