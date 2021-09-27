Left Menu

'Riverdale' star KJ Apa becomes father to a baby boy

'Riverdale' fame KJ Apa and model Clara Berry have been blessed with their first child.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2021 10:09 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 10:09 IST
'Riverdale' star KJ Apa becomes father to a baby boy
KJ Apa (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'Riverdale' fame KJ Apa and model Clara Berry have been blessed with their first child. On Monday, Clara took to Instagram to share the news of her son Sasha Vai Keneti Apa's arrival into this world.

"Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born on the 23rd of September. He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love," she wrote. Alongside the good news, Clara posted an adorable picture of the little one's hands.

KJ also shared the news with his fans by reposting Clara's post on his Instagram Story. According to US Weekly, KJ revealed his girlfriend's pregnancy news in May via Instagram, in which Clara proudly flaunted her baby bump. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time after holiday; Italy reports 50 more coronavirus deaths, 3,525 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021