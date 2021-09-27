'Riverdale' star KJ Apa becomes father to a baby boy

'Riverdale' fame KJ Apa and model Clara Berry have been blessed with their first child. On Monday, Clara took to Instagram to share the news of her son Sasha Vai Keneti Apa's arrival into this world.

"Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born on the 23rd of September. He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love," she wrote. Alongside the good news, Clara posted an adorable picture of the little one's hands.

KJ also shared the news with his fans by reposting Clara's post on his Instagram Story. According to US Weekly, KJ revealed his girlfriend's pregnancy news in May via Instagram, in which Clara proudly flaunted her baby bump. (ANI)

