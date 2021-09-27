CW’s Charmed Season 4: What would be the plot after Mantock’s exit?

CW's hit reboot fantasy drama Charmed has already been renewed for a fourth run, which could premiere in 2022. The filming for Charmed Season 4 will begin on October 13, 2021, until March 22, 2022. Recently, Australian actress Lucy Barrett has been cast as the new "Charmed One", replacing Madeleine Mantock who has been playing the eldest sister Macy Vaughn for past three seasons since the reboot premiered in 2018.

However, details about her character are being kept under the wraps, including her name, backstory, powers, and connection to the show's remaining leads, Mel (Diaz) and Maggie (Jeffery). Showrunners Jeffrey Lieber, Joey Falco and Nicki Renna described Barrett's character as "an artist" who is "fun, irreverent, impulsive, strong-willed, and will bring a brand-new energy to the Power of Three."

In her exit after three seasons of Charmed, Madeleine Mantock talked to TVLine saying Playing Macy on Charmed for the last three seasons has been an immense privilege and I have so enjoyed working with our fantastic producers, creatives, cast and crew."

She added, "I'm incredibly grateful to The CW and CBS Studios for my time on the show and for being a brilliant support in my difficult decision to leave. Huge thanks to our fans who can look forward to, what I know will be, a spectacular fourth season."

Per the logline, in Season 4 of "Charmed," Mel and Maggie find their lives transformed by the death of their beloved sister, Macy. But when their grief threatens to undo the Power of Three forever, the surprising arrival of a third Charmed One (Barrett) gives them a renewed opportunity to fulfill their destinies. And this couldn't come at a better time, because a mysterious new enemy is rising in the shadows, instilling fear in every corner of the magical world. But as this new foe draws the Charmed Ones and their allies Harry (Evans) and Jordan (Donica) deeper into a twisted game, will this new trio be ready for what's to come?" By Variety.

Charmed is a reboot of the WB series of the same name, created by Constance M. Burge, which originally aired from 1998 to 2006. Charmed Season 4 is executive produced by Lieber, Renna and Falco, along with Kevin Dowling, Jennie Snyder Urman ("Jane The Virgin"), Ben Silverman ("The Office"), Brad Silberling ("Jane The Virgin"), Howard Owens ("You vs. Wild"), Liz Kruger ("Girlfriends Guide to Divorce") and Craig Shapiro ("Salvation").

