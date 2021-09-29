The Penthouse: War in Life Season 4 doesn’t have any probability despite fans’ demand

The South Korean Television series The Penthouse War in Life has ended with the third season on September 10, 2021. The K-drama gathered 3.77 million viewers and placed at 18th rank in the Top 50 Korean television series per nationwide viewers.

After the premiere of Season 3, fans are wondering about The Penthouse Season 4. Penthouse Season 3 focuses on the residents of Hera Place after their trials and their kids who prepare themselves to take the college entrance examination.

SBS has not yet renewed The Penthouse Season 4. The studio has already made it clear that there will be no fourth season. In their defense, the renewal of successful titles is a de facto norm in the industry. Many hit series were restored by public demand lately.

The Penthouse: War in Life starring Lee Ji-ah, Kim So-Yeon, Eugene, Um Ki-Joon, Yoon Jong-hoon, and Park Eun-Seok. The series received positive feedback from critics for its unique storylines.

The Penthouse: War In Life is an original SBS television drama. The first season premiered in October 2020. The show was earlier announced to have three seasons in total. The Penthouse finished it's Season 2 at the beginning of this month. The second season ended with 5.69 million viewers. The series received position 8th in the Top 50 Korean television series per nationwide viewers. Furthermore, the drama achieved the first position among all-channel mini-series, 13 times in a row from its first broadcast on February 19, 2021, to the last episode.

The Penthouse: War in Life centers around a luxury penthouse apartment with 100 floors, where rich families live at Hera Palace. The people living at the palace are ambitious and have dark secrets. The story is mainly focused on the solidarity and revenge of women who become evil to protect themselves and their children.

Currently, there is no affirmation on The Penthouse Season 4. Stay tuned to get more updates!

