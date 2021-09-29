Ron Cephas Jones boards 'Better Things' season five

''This Is Us'' star Ron Cephas Jones has been roped in to star in the fifth season of the FX series ''Better Things''.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Emmy winner will appear in two episodes of the critically acclaimed show.

Jones will play Ron, an old friend and acting colleague of Pamela Adlon's Sam, in ''Better Things''.

The series follows Adlon as a divorced actor who raises her three daughters on her own. Adlon is also the creator, showrunner and director.

Production on the fifth season of ''Better Things'' is underway and FX is targeting a premiere sometime next year.

