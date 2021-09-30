Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan to star in Laxman Utekar's romantic comedy

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are set to headline a romantic-comedy film, to be directed by Laxman Utekar.

The yet-to-be-titled film marks the third collaboration between the director and filmmaker Dinesh Vijan after ''Luka Chuppi'' and ''Mimi''.

''We have Vicky and Sara for a romantic-comedy. It is based in MP, maybe Ujjain or Gwalior. It is a small-town love story, like my previous films, in which I have had a social message,'' Utekar told PTI.

The cinematographer-director said he was keen to explore a fresh pairing for his new project.

''I always wanted to work with Vicky. He is such a fantastic performer. I am a fan of his. Sara has something in her and for this film she is apt, she will kill it.

''It is a fresh pairing and they will create magic,'' he said, adding that he is finalising the rest of the cast for the movie. From next week onwards, the cast will have a dialect reading session to get the flavour of the town, Utekar said.

The film will go on floors in November in a start to finish schedule. The makers plan to release it in 2022 in theatres. Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie ''Sardar Udham'', which will debut on Amazon Prime Video in October.

Khan, who has featured in films like ''Kedarnath'', ''Love Aaj Kal'' and ''Coolie No 1'', will next be seen in filmmaker Aanand L Rai's ''Atrangi Re'', co-starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)