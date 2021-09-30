Left Menu

Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' to release in June 2022

After facing a lot of hardships, Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' is finally releasing. It will arrive in cinemas on June 3, 2022.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-09-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 14:31 IST
Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' to release in June 2022
Poster of 'Maidaan'. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After facing a lot of hardships, Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' is finally releasing. It will arrive in cinemas on June 3, 2022. On Tuesday, Ajay took to Instagram and announced the release date with his fans.

"Maidaan, A story that will resonate with every Indian, a film that I feel very strongly about. Mark the date on your calendar. Releasing worldwide on 3rd June 2022," he wrote. Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, 'Maidaan' is touted as a sports drama dedicated to the golden years of Indian football. Ajay will be seen essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football.

In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. The makers faced a lot of problems this year as well. In May 2021, the set of 'Maidaan' was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae. Gajraj Rao and Boman Irani are also a part of the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021