Infinity Learn Eyes Exponential Growth Amid New Restrictions

Infinity Learn, an emerging edtech firm, is shifting its focus to 6th-12th grade students in light of recent government restrictions prohibiting physical coaching for students under 16 years. The move, says founding CEO Ujjwal Singh, opens up a substantial new market segment for the company.

Expecting to double their revenue to Rs 400 crore this fiscal year, Singh attributes this growth to both domestic and international expansion efforts. 'The new rule benefits us; students can stay home and attend online classes,' he noted, underscoring their enhanced focus on younger grade students.

Singh also revealed plans for opening 40 new physical centers, particularly in tier-3 and tier-4 towns, and a new center in Dubai. With over 77 lakh users, Infinity Learn is poised for significant growth, aiming for operational profits this year after achieving a revenue of Rs 200 crore in the previous fiscal.

