Babylon Berlin Season 4 wraps up filming, reveals first look image

The wait is over! Babylon Berlin fans would be delighted to know The German neo-noir series has finally wrapped up its filming for the fourth season. Recently, the news broke via official Instagram that the shooting for Babylon Berlin Season 4 was wrapped up in early September 2021.

In the Instagram post, the series producer, X-Filme, dropped the first look of the show. In the picture, the actress Liv Lisa Fries, who plays Charlotte Ritter, is seen standing with her detective camera hanging in her waist with some people with Nazi militant uniforms standing behind her.

The caption reads: "It won't be long now... The 4th season of Babylon Berlin finished shooting and will be shown in Germany and around the world starting next year…"

Babylon Berlin, a German-language drama based on the series of novels by Volker Kutscher is on the way to bring the fourth season. In January 2020, actress Liv Lisa Fries said that production is likely to begin on the fourth season in late 2020 or early 2021.

Filming for Babylon Berlin Season 4 began in early 2021 following 129 days of shooting mainly in Neue Berliner Strasse-backlot at Studio Babelsberg and other various locations across the German capital including Berlin's legendary Karl-Marx-Allee.

Babylon Berlin Season 4: What could be the plot?

Babylon Berlin Season 4 would cover two other aspects of the novel, i.e. Goldstein: GereonRath's third case and The Fatherland Files: GereonRath's fourth case, as noted by Qiez, the German magazine.

Tom Tykwer, Achim von Borries, and HendrikHandloegten, the co-director of the previous seasons have already shared their plans to bring changes in the plot.

"We thought it was time for a bit of change and of course we are faster, and we wanted the female input. We hope if everything goes well to shoot next year again," said HenkHandloegten, "The next one which is called Goldstein, and that's the third book, will be our fourth season. That is a book that we will base a lot of storylines on," said the creator.

Season 3 of the series left a shocking note on the crashed stock market in Germany where GereonRath (played by Volker Bruch) incurred a heavy loss. He took a heavy dose of morphine before propelling into a psychedelic hallucination.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 can also highlight the relationship between GereonRath and Charlotte Ritter. Season 3 hinted about their future relationship with a kissing scene.

Babylon Berlin Season 4? Who are in the cast?

Volker Bruch and Liv Lisa Fries are returning in the fourth run as Inspector GereonRath and Charlotte Ritter, respectively. The other returning cast members are MišelMatičević (as Edgar Kasabian), Jens Harzer (Dr. Anno Schmidt), Hannah Herzsprung (Helga Rath), and Ronald Zehrfeld (Walter Weintraub).

Mark Ivanir, the Ukrainian-Israeli actor who is quite popular for "The Good Shepherd" and Netflix series "Away" is joining Babylon Berlin Season 4.

Babylon Berlin Season 4: When could we expect?

There is no announcement on the release date for Babylon Berlin Season 4 from Netflix or production company Filmgesichter, but we can still assume its availability. Now the production has already wrapped up and it would take five to six months for the post-production works. So, we can expect the series to be premiered in early 2022.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series of different countries.

