Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez stun on red carpet at 'The Last Duel' premiere in NYC

Actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez stunned on the red carpet at the NYC premiere of 'The Last Duel', which took place at Lincoln Center recently.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-10-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 19:44 IST
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez stunned on the red carpet at the NYC premiere of 'The Last Duel', which took place at Lincoln Center recently. The pair, who rekindled their romance in April, only had eyes for each other as they posed for pictures together, reported People magazine.

Affleck, who co-wrote the period drama and stars alongside longtime friend Matt Damon and Jodie Comer, donned a black velvet suit, while Lopez wore a brown, sparkly two-piece number that showed off her killer abs. The 'Hustlers' star also sported a nude-coloured lip with her hair pulled back into a glamorous half-up, half-down style.

In September, the duo returned to the red carpet as a couple for the first time in over 15 years for the Venice Film Festival premiere of 'The Last Duel'. A source told People magazine at the time, "They both have a busy fall coming up and enjoy spending as much time together as possible now. Jennifer is very happy that she is able to join Ben in Venice. She is excited to be by his side and to support him. She loves the movie. They are still very happy together." Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in April before going Instagram official in July for the singer's birthday.

Since then, they have continued to grow even closer. A source previously told People magazine they "are in it for the long run" after the two brought their respective children to the Magic Castle in Los Angeles. "It's just a natural step that they all spend time together with the kids," the source added.

Affleck has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel. Meanwhile Lopez shares twins, Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The pair originally began dating in July 2002 after meeting on the set of their movie 'Gigli'. They got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding, just days before the original date, and ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

