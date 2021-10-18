Left Menu

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are engaged

News, Travis proposed to Kourtney on Sunday at Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, California.Kourtney, 42, confirmed the news on her Instagram moments after the Blink-182 drummer popped the question.forever travisbarker, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote alongside photos of the couple locked in an embrace.Kourtney has three children Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, who she co-parents with former husband and Talentless founder Scott Disick.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-10-2021 10:03 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 10:03 IST
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are engaged
  • Country:
  • United States

Reality television personality Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker have announced their engagement after eight months of dating.

According to E! News, Travis proposed to Kourtney on Sunday at Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, California.

Kourtney, 42, confirmed the news on her Instagram moments after the Blink-182 drummer popped the question.

''forever @travisbarker,'' the former ''Keeping Up With the Kardashians'' star wrote alongside photos of the couple locked in an embrace.

Kourtney has three children Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, who she co-parents with former husband and Talentless founder Scott Disick. Travis, 45, shares two children Landon (18) and Alabama (17) with former wife and actor Shanna Moakler.

The couple sparked romance rumours back in December 2020 and made their relationship Instagram official in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
2
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021