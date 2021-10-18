Killing Eve Season 4 began filming, Jodie Comer shares her emotional views on final season

The filming for Killing Eve Season 4 already started on June 7, 2021. Fans' favorite Jodie Comer is back to play her antihero role in the series. She plays a psychopathic and skilled assassin called Villanelle.

Speaking on the red carpet at Sunday night's (June 6, 2021) BAFTA Awards, Jodie said filming started "tomorrow." She also shared how she feels about playing the iconic role.

She added, "Don't worry I've pre-ordered my taxi, I'm not gonna' be hungover, I'll be very sensible."

Jodie Comer went on saying, "Yes, I think that's the thing I'm going to miss the most. I was thinking, somebody asked me this the other day, it's the mischief, it's getting away with all that trouble."

Just a few months after Jodie opened up about filming, the BBC has released a teaser announcing that Killing Eve Season 4 is in production now. That means we're getting closer to watch the final season of the spy thrilling drama. The short clip also features a clapboard with a date written, followed by Jodie Comer herself in front of the camera shooting a scene. As the makers shared the clip they wrote, "Our lips are sealed. Mostly." Watch the teaser below.

Sadly, the fourth season of Killing Eve will mark the end of the show. Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks said,–"Killing Eve exploded in popular culture and attracted a dedicated and committed fan base from its very first episode."

"Phoebe Waller-Bridge's brilliant adaptation of the source material, the unforgettable characters are given life by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, and the entire cast, along with our partners at Sid Gentle Films, have delivered a one-of-a-kind roller-coaster ride that has taken our breath away."

"We could not be more thankful for the extraordinary talents and efforts of everyone involved, particularly Sandra and Jodie, who made Killing Eve much more than a television show. We look forward to what is sure to be an unforgettable final season and to exploring potential extensions of this compelling universe," he added.

Recently, Jodie Comer said to Digital Spy that she has a mixed feeling about the final season of Killing Eve.

She said, "It doesn't feel different, but I suspect it will in a couple of weeks' time," she said. "I definitely had a moment where I looked at the clapperboard the other day before doing a take and I was like, 'Oh God'. I was thinking about the moment when that's going to be the last take, I felt a little bit emotional."

"We have two more blocks to go before we can let that get the better of us. At the minute, it's full steam ahead and focusing on doing the best job at hand. It's going to be bittersweet."

The relationship between Villanelle (played by Jodie Comer) and Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) will remain central to the plot of Killing Eve Season 4. The pair is drawn to one another, but fans want to know if they will live happily ever after.

The plot for Killing Eve Season 4 is yet to be revealed. Fans are waiting to know what happened to DashaDuzran (Harriet Walter) who had a heart attack in the last season.

In terms of cast members, besides Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, several other main characters are likely to make a return in the fourth season. This includes Carolyn Martens (Fiona Shaw) and Konstantin Vasiliev (Kim Bodnia).

In the previous season, Owen McDonnell and Sean Delaney returned as NikoPolastri and Kenny respectively, but later Kenny was killed. Therefore Kenny's return in Killing Eve Season 4 might not be possible. Besides, Niko is seriously injured and asked his wife Eve to stay away from him. His appearance in Season 4 is also in doubt.

There is a possibility of Killing Eve spin-off series, as noted by THR. Therefore fans would get back their favorite characters and actors once again. We will update you as soon as we get any information from the makers.

Also Read: Memories of the Alhambra Season 2: Will it ever happen?