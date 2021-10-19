Shadow and Bone Season 2 to commence filming in early 2022! Know more in detail!

Shadow and Bone Season 2 is one of Netflix's highly anticipated shows that may start filming soon, reveals star Ben Barnes who plays primary villain General Kirigan. He teases that before returning to Shadow and Bone Season 2, he will complete Cabinet of Curiosities.

"I've been working on Guillermo del Toro's Horror anthology, Cabinet of Curiosities," Barnes said, "and I'm going back to season two of Shadow and Bone," he added.

Earlier we already informed that showrunner Eric Heisserer has seemingly finished penning season 2 around April 2021. He messaged via Twitter that at the end of April, he took a hiatus to complete the final drafting for Shadow and Bone Season 2.

Moreover, the executive producer told Collider that things are moving forward without any problem for Shadow and Bone Season 2. The production will commence very soon.

He said, "Scripts written, heading into production shortly, in great shape, very much favorable to the characters in the world that we built and the Grishaverse that was put on screen in Season 1."

The author Leigh Bardugo's Instagram post addressed to the followers messaged that she would be on a hiatus from social media for the next few months to work on Shadow and Bone Season 2 and a sequel to Ninth House. Hopefully, some of the pre-production work would start this year.

According to Ben Barnes, the filming for Shadow and Bone Season 2 could commence in early 2022. However, it isn't too far.

Shadow and Bone is based on two series of books in the Grishaverse by Leigh Bardugo. The story is set in a war-torn world plagued by the Shadow Fold, a swath of permanent darkness separating East from West Ravka, inhabited by carnivorous winged creatures known as Volcra.

The second run will continue from the end of the first part of the series. Lastly, Orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov discovers she is a Grisha, a magic-user with the legendary power to create light, which could be the key to setting her country free from the Fold. Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of Grisha, serving under General Kirigan the Shadow Summoner.

But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are treacherous forces at play, including a charismatic crew of criminals called the Crows, and it will take more than her new powers to survive it.

Currently, there is no confirmation on the cast, but most of the lead role players are expected to return in the upcoming season. The release date for Shadow and Bone Season 2 is yet to be announced. Keep reading Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

