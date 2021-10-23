The Family Man Season 3 updates: Actor & writer hinted on release and plot

The Family Man Season 3 is one of the most anticipated web series of India that was announced by the creators, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK in May 2020. After the release of the second season on Amazon Prime Video on June 4, 2021, fans want to know the premiere date of the third chapter.

Recently, the lead actor of the Indian spy series, Manoj Bajpayee (played as SrikantTiwari) has hinted how long fans might have to wait for the family man Season 3.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Manoj Bajpayee said that there is no writers' room in place currently, as a lockdown is in effect.

"Everyone is locked up. Let the world open, let this country open fully. And when they start working... I'm very sure they will be taking it forward with Amazon. When it is greenlit they will start turning the story into a screenplay because the story is with them, that is ready."

He added, "If everything goes right, it will still take one-and-a-half years, or more than that, for the third season to be ready."

The ending of Season 2 left clues for what could be the plot for The Family Man Season 3. The last episode shows some connections with China. Many viewers think that the third part of the series might show a story set during the COVID_19 pandemic.

The first season of the series was set in Mumbai, Delhi, and Kashmir, whereas the second season was set in Chennai, London, Mumbai, and Delhi. According to The Family Man writer Suman Kumar, Season 3 is likely to be set in Northeastern states.

Suman Kumar said, "Our country is so rich and diverse, there is a lot to explore. India is one country with different worlds and OTT provides a platform to explore regions, cultures, and people."

The release date for The Family Man Season 3 is yet to be confirmed. Stay tuned to get more updates on the Indian series.

