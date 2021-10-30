Outlander Season 6: Caitriona reveals how they reshot without showing her baby bumps

The Ronald D. Moore-created series,Outlander was already renewed for Seasons 6 & 7. The sixth season will be based on 'Breath of Snow and Ashes', while the seventh Season will be based on 'An Echo in the Bone.' Filming has been officially wrapped. Therefore, we are a step near to Season 6's release. Outlander Season 6 is scheduled to premiere in 2022.

Production on Outlander Season 6 was scheduled to begin in May 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Production eventually began in February 2021. Recently, Sam Heughan who played as 'Jamie'MacKenzie Fraser has spoken at the New York Comic-Con on about why Outlander Season 6 took so long to film. The New York Comic-Con convention was held in Thursday, October 7, 2021.

He said while they were getting delayed for the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, at the same time the unexpected addition of Caitriona Balfe's pregnancy also affected the shooting schedule, so much so that they had to reshoot some of the scenes.

"When they knew. [Caitriona was pregnant], they had to really move everything around so we could shoot her out before she got too big… and she got big."

He explained, "she did really well but we had to shoot some out of sequence. We shot episodes one and three then had to shoot six or seven then it jumped back to four and we did a bunch of reshoots as well at the end."

He also congratulates her for filming in the cold while being pregnant.

Caitriona who played as Claire Beauchamp Randall/Fraser throughout all the seasons of Outlander, also appeared in the convention via live stream said the team trickily shoots the scenes without showing her baby bumps.

In a recent interview with EW, while talking about her new film Belfast, she said that Starz's Outlander season 6 contains plenty of dramatic part, emotional twist in store as Claireand Jamie will adjust to life alongside the Christies when the show returns early next year.

"Outlander does baddies and villains quite well," Balfe said. "[The Christies] aren't your typical villains, which is great and refreshing." She also praised her new co-star Northern Irish actress Jessica Reynolds, who plays Malva Christie, daughter of Jamie's old nemesis Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones).

"Claire and Malva build a great relationship and bond," Balfe teased. "It's very destabilizing for Claire. It's a really heartbreaking, but a really twisted narrative that they all get embroiled in."

Outlander Season 6 features Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in the lead roles. In Outlander Season 1, the viewers were introduced to a young warrior Jamie Fraser, who was 23 years old at that time. The second and the third seasons showed Jamie Fraser and Claire Randall (played by Caitriona Balfe) reuniting after 20 years.

The Outlander Season 6 will show Claire and Jamie fighting to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America as the country moves towards Revolution. In a conversation with Scotsman, Sam Heughan depicts his character Jamie Fraser could be shown in his mid-50s now.

He said, "Outlander has been so unique. My character has been a young warrior, who has become a laird, a father, a husband, and a grandfather now, he's been in battles, he's been abused... I've had so much to play."

