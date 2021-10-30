Left Menu

John Woo sets Hollywood return with 'Silent Night'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-10-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 14:24 IST
John Woo sets Hollywood return with 'Silent Night'
  • Country:
  • United States

Filmmaker John Woo is set to make a comeback in Hollywood with action film ''Silent Night''.

The film is Woo's first project in Hollywood since he directed 2003's ''Paycheck'', starring Ben Affleck and Uma Thurman.

''Silent Night'' will feature ''The Suicide Squad'' star Joel Kinnamen in the lead and will not have a single dialogue, reported Deadline.

Kinnaman will essay the role of a father who ventures into the underworld to avenge his young son's death.

Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Christian Mercuri and Lori Tilkin are producing and Capstone’s Ruzanna Kegeyan is overseeing with Joe Gatta Woo started his career in Hong Kong where he delivered blockbusters such as ''A Better Tomorrow'', ''The Killer'', ''Bullet in the Head'' and ''Hard Boiled''.

He later ventured into Hollywood and made action movies like ''Broken Arrow'', ''Face/Off'' and ''Mission: Impossible II''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pricing after it falls out of spending bill; S.Korea eases curbs in first step toward 'living with COVID-19' and more

Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021