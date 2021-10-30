John Woo sets Hollywood return with 'Silent Night'

Filmmaker John Woo is set to make a comeback in Hollywood with action film ''Silent Night''.

The film is Woo's first project in Hollywood since he directed 2003's ''Paycheck'', starring Ben Affleck and Uma Thurman.

''Silent Night'' will feature ''The Suicide Squad'' star Joel Kinnamen in the lead and will not have a single dialogue, reported Deadline.

Kinnaman will essay the role of a father who ventures into the underworld to avenge his young son's death.

Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Christian Mercuri and Lori Tilkin are producing and Capstone’s Ruzanna Kegeyan is overseeing with Joe Gatta Woo started his career in Hong Kong where he delivered blockbusters such as ''A Better Tomorrow'', ''The Killer'', ''Bullet in the Head'' and ''Hard Boiled''.

He later ventured into Hollywood and made action movies like ''Broken Arrow'', ''Face/Off'' and ''Mission: Impossible II''.

