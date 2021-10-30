Killing Eve Season 4 finally filming! Will it return in a new form in future?

Just a few months after Jodie opened up about filming of Killing Eve Season 4, BBC has released a teaser announcing that Season 4 is under production now. That means we're getting closer to watch the final season of the spy thrilling drama. Sadly, the show will end with the fourth season, and it would be the last time we'll see Villanelle and Eve Polastri.

Are there any chances for Killing Eve to return in a new form?

The show couldn't be complete without Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh as Villanelle and Eve Polastri, respectively. Both the stars' performances in Killing Eve had gripped the audience for the last three seasons.

However, According to THR, there could be a spinoff of the series; so perhaps fans would get back their favorite characters and actors once again. AMC Network is working closely with the production company, Sid Gentle Films Ltd. to develop a spinoff idea for the series.

The president of original programming for AMC Networks, Dan McDermott said in a statement, "Killing Eve exploded in popular culture and attracted a dedicated and committed fan base from its very first episode."

" Phoebe Waller-Bridge's brilliant adaptation of the source material, the unforgettable characters given life by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, and the entire cast, along with our partners at Sid Gentle Films, have delivered a one-of-a-kind roller-coaster ride that has taken our breath away," added McDermott.

What could be the release date for Killing Eve Season 4?

Although Jodie Cormer earlier confirmed that the filming for Killing Eve Season 4 will start in June 2021. However, due to the pandemic, it has been delayed to October. BBC America previously confirmed that Killing Eve season four will arrive in 2022.

What could be the plot for Killing Eve Season 4?

Although the plot has not been revealed yet, Suzanne Heathcote, the head writer cum EP hinted at the plot. "I just think they couldn't get shot again. Or stabbed. Of course, they are on a bridge and there's all sorts of drama that they could have happened there."

"I think that what was really appealing was for both of them to have an honest conversation, which we rarely see — particularly with the revelation in the earlier scene that they were both complicit in somebody else's death," said Suzanne Heathcote.

The series follows Eve Polastri, a British intelligence investigator tasked with capturing psychopathic assassin Villanelle. The relationship between Eve Polastri and Villanelle will remain central to the plot of Killing Eve Season 4. The upcoming installment will also clear the cliffhanger of DashaDuzran (Harriet Walter) who had a heart attack in the third season.

Who are in the cast of Killing Eve Season 4?

Besides Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, several other main characters are likely to make a return in the fourth season. This includes Carolyn Martens (Fiona Shaw) and Konstantin Vasiliev (Kim Bodnia).

In the previous season, Owen McDonnell and Sean Delaney returned as NikoPolastri and Kenny respectively, but later Kenny was killed. Therefore Kenny's return in Killing Eve Season 4 might not be possible. Besides, Niko is seriously injured and asked his wife Eve to stay away from him. His appearance in Season 4 is also in doubt.

