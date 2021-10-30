Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78 release date, spoilers & recap

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 77 was released on October 20, 2021. Since then the manga enthusiasts are passionately waiting for Chapter 78 to be out. However, they need to wait for some weeks as the manga follows the monthly schedule.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78 will begin with the truth related to Goku's father, Bardock. Goku, Prince of Saiyan, and Granolah are minutely listening to the story of a Legendary Saiyan.

The story began when the Namekian came and the war concluded. Then it is disclosed that Bardock is the person who saved the world in the past. Forty years ago, Namekians and other creatures planted the crop and enjoyed their hard work. At that time, people had a lot of cereal to eat and they happily shared their lives with each other.

The Namekinas and the Cerealians had a trust with each other. But suddenly one day an enemy ship arrived and attacked the Planet Cereal. The enemies destroyed all the crops, plants and conquered the Planet Cereal. Many Namekinas and the Cerealians lost their lives in the violence.

After that, different types of villains invaded Planet Cereal several times. A troop of Gorilla army arrived and destroyed the city. The villains used to torture the Namekinas and the Cerealians. Those who protest against the cruelty have lost their lives.

Monato, the last Namekian who lives on Planet Cereal, met the Grand Elder Namekian to get the Dragon Ball. But when the destroyers scattered everything and kills all the survivors with the Elder Namekian, Monato was helpless.

At that time, Granola was too young to understand everything. His mother arrived when the Saiyans Gorillas chase him. However, the fight Granolah and his mother are the last Cerealians who are saved.

At present, Granolah learned the truth, and Goku also heard it. Monato also reveals the history of the Heeters that attacked the planet and killed Muezl. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78 will continue the story from here.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78 will be released on November 19, 2021. Fans can read the chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms.

Fans can also follow the raw scans, which come out one to two days before the official release of any manga chapter. We will keep on updating the spoilers, leaks and the summary of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78 when the manga raws or drafts are verified and translated to English. It will be available in English and Spanish through both web and mobile applications.

