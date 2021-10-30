Will Dr. Stone Season 3 release in 2022? Know more about plot, cast!

The Japanese manga series, Dr. Stone has been renewed for Season 3 just after the release of (Dr. Stone) Season 2, which was aired from January to March 2021. Fans are eagerly waiting to know its plot and release period.

The manga series is written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by the South Korean artist Boichi. The debut season of Dr. Stone originally aired in the summer of 2019 and then we got the second season one and a half years later. Therefore, if the makers follow the same pattern, we could guess, Dr. Stone Season 3 could arrive in summer 2022.

In addition, following the social media posts on the announcement of Dr. Stone Season 3, the trailers say it will come in 2022.

Dr. Stone will see the adaptation of the Age of Exploration arc from the original Dr. Stone manga series. According to Comic Book, the plot will revolve around Perseus being built by the gang, making "Thousand Sunny" jealous.

The Dr. Stone Season 2 focused on the story of the "Stone Wars" arc from the manga series that was officially titled Dr. Stone: Stone Wars.

In an interview with Anime News Network, the author Riichiro Inagaki mentioned, "So as far as the end, I'm not sure and that's not necessarily about the story."

He added, "We have a general idea of how the story will end itself but as we've gone along this journey, sometimes it's three steps forward, two steps back... but I definitely want to see it to the end. What I can definitely promise is that I would never stretch it out just for the sake of business."

The story takes place in April 5738 AD (over 3,700 years later), when humanity turn into stones after a mysterious incident. The story mostly focuses on a young 15 years genius boy, SenkuIshigami who resurrects thousands of years after.

He finds himself in a world where all traces of human civilization have been eroded by time. Senku sets up a base camp and begins to study the petrified humans in order to determine the cause of the event, as well as a cure.

He takes six months to study and gives life to his friend Taiju Oki with nitric acid. And they work together to save the rest of humanity.

In terms of the cast, almost all the voice cast will remain the same in Dr. Stone Season 3. Food Wars's voice artist Yûsuke Kobayashi and Makoto Furukawa from One Punch Man will be lending their voice to Senku and Taiju, respectively on the Japanese version.

Aaron Dismuke from Fullmetal Alchemist and RiccoFajardo from Sky Wizard Academy is going to voice Senku and Taiju respectively on the English version.

The other voiceover artist might also return includes Brandon McInnis, Felecia Angelle, and Brittany Lauda. The name of the new characters and the voice artists are yet to reveal.

We will keep updating the news as soon as we get anything new on it. Till then stay tuned!

